MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Padres: TBD
BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will face off on Sunday.
The Padres are 35-22 in home games in 2020. San Diego is averaging 4.5 RBI per game this season. Manny Machado leads the team with 75 total runs batted in.
The Rockies have gone 13-39 away from home. Colorado has hit 105 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the club with 17, averaging one every 20.3 at-bats.
The Rockies won the last meeting 5-3. German Marquez earned his ninth victory and Brendan Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Yu Darvish took his sixth loss for San Diego.
