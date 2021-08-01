MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will face off on Sunday.

The Padres are 35-22 in home games in 2020. San Diego is averaging 4.5 RBI per game this season. Manny Machado leads the team with 75 total runs batted in.

The Rockies have gone 13-39 away from home. Colorado has hit 105 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the club with 17, averaging one every 20.3 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-3. German Marquez earned his ninth victory and Brendan Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Yu Darvish took his sixth loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option