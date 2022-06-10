How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (25-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (35-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-0, 1.64 ERA, .92 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -263, Rockies +214; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to begin a four-game series.

San Diego is 35-22 overall and 15-11 at home. The Padres have a 22-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has a 25-32 record overall and a 9-16 record on the road. The Rockies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .260.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with nine home runs while slugging .543. Jurickson Profar is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)