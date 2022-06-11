MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres take on the Rockies on home winning streak

Colorado Rockies (25-33, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (36-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Padres: Mike Clevinger (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -224, Rockies +185; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

San Diego has a 16-11 record in home games and a 36-22 record overall. The Padres are 19-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has gone 9-17 in road games and 25-33 overall. The Rockies have a 17-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 14 home runs, 15 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .286 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)