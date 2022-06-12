How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres play the Rockies leading series 2-1

Colorado Rockies (26-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (2-5, 6.49 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-3, 5.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -194, Rockies +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego has a 37-23 record overall and a 17-12 record at home. The Padres are 26-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 26-34 record overall and a 10-18 record in road games. Rockies hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 9-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 13 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs while hitting .286 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-44 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Adrian Morejon: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rockies: Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)