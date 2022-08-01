How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres take on the Rockies in first of 5-game series

Colorado Rockies (46-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (57-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.90 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -214, Rockies +176; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to begin a five-game series.

San Diego is 57-46 overall and 27-22 in home games. The Padres are 37-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has a 16-30 record in road games and a 46-57 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies have an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 57 RBI for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 22 home runs while slugging .516. Charlie Blackmon is 8-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (foot), Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (leg), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)