MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres host the Rockies on 4-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (46-60, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (60-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (3-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

San Diego is 60-46 overall and 30-22 in home games. The Padres are 20-10 in games decided by one run.

Colorado is 46-60 overall and 16-33 in road games. The Rockies have a 30-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 RBI for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 17-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 3-7, .248 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)