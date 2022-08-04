How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (46-61, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (6-7, 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-4, 2.65 ERA, .99 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -304, Rockies +244; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego is 31-22 at home and 61-46 overall. The Padres have gone 30-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 46-61 record overall and a 16-34 record in road games. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .300 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 17-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 23 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 17-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .250 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)