How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies 2023 Opening Weekend Games Live Online For Free

The MLB’s Opening Weekend is here, and so is some revenge for the Colorado Rockies as they play the San Diego Padres in San Diego. The Rockies had lost poorly to the Padres during Spring Training, but the tables have turned. This weekend’s games are exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch all the games this weekend including where you can watch the games for free with a trial subscription.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies (Game 2)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies (Game 3)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies (Game 4)

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego) and that is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+ and Fubo to watch San Diego Padres games all year long.

To view the entire schedules of each team and what channels they are playing on, we suggest checking out our team pages:

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network for the second game.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Opening Weekend on DIRECTV STREAM?

Whether you are in “America’s Finest City” (AKA San Diego) or Mile High City (Denver), you can stream the game on DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling do not carry the channels, this is your best option to stream Padres and Rockies games all year long via live TV streaming service. Plus it comes with a five-day free trial.

In addition, when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM, you will also be able to stream sports on a number of other channels including FOX, ESPN, FS1 and college channels such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Opening Weekend on Fubo?

While Fubo is known for their sports coverage, they do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. This means that if you are a Colorado fan, you’ll need to go with another option. For Padres fans, you are in luck because Fubo carries Bally Sports San Diego and it comes with a 7-day free trial.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Opening Weekend on Hulu + Live TV?

The quick answer is no. That’s because Hulu Live TV doesn’t carry either team’s local RSN (SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally San Diego). So if you have Hulu already, you’ll need to go with one of the other options above. For nationally-televised games, Hulu Live TV is a great option, especially since it comes with the Disney Bundle which saves you from spending money on an ESPN+ or Disney+ subscription.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Opening Weekend on Bally Sports+?

San Diego’s local RSN is Bally Sports, so you would think that you could at least watch the Padres with a subscription to Bally Sports+. Unfortunately, Bally does not have the rights to stream the Padres games live in market – they only have cable and satellite provisions. There are actually only five baseball teams (Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, KC Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays) that Bally has rights to stream on Bally Sports+. So while you have access to Bally Sports San Diego through the app, you won’t be able to watch the games.

AT&T SportsNet Mountain Rocky is not a Bally-operated station, so that shouldn’t surprise you that the Rockies are not available on the Bally Sports+ platform either.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Opening Weekend on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV does not carry either AT&T SportsNet channels nor Bally Sports channels, so you won’t be able to check out the game with this live TV streamer. Best to go with DIRECTV STREAM for the reasons we’ve pointed to above.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Opening Weekend on YouTube TV?

Similar to Sling, YouTube TV does not carry either AT&T SportsNet channels nor Bally Sports channels, so you won’t be able to check out the game with this live TV streamer. Best to go with DIRECTV STREAM for the reasons we’ve pointed to above.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Bally Sports+, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres host the Rockies for the season opener

Location: San Diego at Petco Park (Padre’s Home Stadium)

Weather: Looking great for a baseball game with partly cloudy skies and game temperatures in the 60s.

