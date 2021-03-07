How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the San Diego Padres face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

If you are a Royals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Kansas City all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option