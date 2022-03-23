How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Diego and Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

