MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Dodgers vs. Padres Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) pitches for the Dodgers, while Yu Darvish (1-0, 3.06 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) pitches for the Padres.

The Padres went 24-16 in division play in 2020. San Diego batted .257 as a team last year and hit 95 total home runs. The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option