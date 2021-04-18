 Skip to Content
How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Trevor Bauer (2-0, 2.70 ERA, .60 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) of the Dodgers, faces Blake Snell (0-0, 4.36 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) of the Padres. The teams meet for the third time this year, with the Dodgers taking the first two.

The Padres finished 24-16 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 103 total doubles last year. The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 118 home runs as a team.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

