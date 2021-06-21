 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Stream Live Without Cable on June 21, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-2, 3.54 ERA, .96 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.57 ERA, .95 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -122, Dodgers +106; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Padres Monday.

The Padres are 17-14 against teams from the NL West. San Diego’s lineup has 82 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 22 homers.

The Dodgers are 20-8 against opponents from the NL West. The Los Angeles pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.22, Julio Urias paces the staff with a mark of 3.54.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-7. Tim Hill earned his first victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Garrett Cleavinger took his first loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.