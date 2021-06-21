How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Stream Live Without Cable on June 21, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-2, 3.54 ERA, .96 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.57 ERA, .95 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -122, Dodgers +106; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Padres Monday.

The Padres are 17-14 against teams from the NL West. San Diego’s lineup has 82 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 22 homers.

The Dodgers are 20-8 against opponents from the NL West. The Los Angeles pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.22, Julio Urias paces the staff with a mark of 3.54.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-7. Tim Hill earned his first victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Garrett Cleavinger took his first loss for Los Angeles.