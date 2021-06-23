 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (7-5, 2.45 ERA, .94 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.39 ERA, .84 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -112, Dodgers -103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 19-14 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .315, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .375.

The Dodgers are 20-10 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .411, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with a .523 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Blake Snell earned his third victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Clayton Kershaw registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.