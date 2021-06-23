MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (7-5, 2.45 ERA, .94 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.39 ERA, .84 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -112, Dodgers -103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 19-14 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .315, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .375.

The Dodgers are 20-10 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .411, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with a .523 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Blake Snell earned his third victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Clayton Kershaw registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.