How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

LINE: Padres +110, Dodgers -130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Dodgers will take on the Padres Tuesday.

The Padres are 41-26 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 149 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 34, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 36-26 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .323.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-3. Tim Hill secured his fourth victory and Jake Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Blake Treinen registered his third loss for Los Angeles.