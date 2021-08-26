 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.65 ERA, .91 WHIP, 178 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres +130, Dodgers -149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will play on Thursday.

The Padres are 41-28 in home games in 2020. San Diego has hit 151 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 35, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 38-26 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .328, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .382.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Corey Knebel recorded his third victory and Will Smith went 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Daniel Camarena registered his first loss for San Diego.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

