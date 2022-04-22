How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (9-5, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: Nick Martinez (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 6-1 record at home and a 9-3 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks third in the NL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Nola has a home run for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI for the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)