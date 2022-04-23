 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Dodgers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-3, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (9-6, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.25 ERA, .50 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (1-1, 6.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -118, Padres -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 5-3 in home games and 9-6 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.34 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 6-1 record at home and a 10-3 record overall. The Dodgers have a 0-1 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has a .388 batting average to rank eighth on the Padres, and has six doubles. Manny Machado is 15-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux has a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 16-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .255 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.