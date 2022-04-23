How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Dodgers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-3, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (9-6, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.25 ERA, .50 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (1-1, 6.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -118, Padres -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 5-3 in home games and 9-6 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.34 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 6-1 record at home and a 10-3 record overall. The Dodgers have a 0-1 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has a .388 batting average to rank eighth on the Padres, and has six doubles. Manny Machado is 15-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux has a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 16-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .255 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)