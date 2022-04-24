MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and Dodgers play to determine series winner

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (10-6, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (2-1, 1.42 ERA, .79 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -148, Padres +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego is 10-6 overall and 6-3 at home. The Padres have a 4-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 6-1 record in home games and a 10-4 record overall. The Dodgers have a 9-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has three home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI while hitting .339 for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 11-for-35 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .327 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI. Trea Turner is 12-for-39 with a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .205 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .248 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luke Voit: day-to-day (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)