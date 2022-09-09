 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Dodgers visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -163, Padres +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to open a three-game series.

San Diego has a 76-62 record overall and a 37-29 record in home games. The Padres have a 27-13 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 94-42 record overall and a 45-24 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are ahead 10-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs while hitting .243 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-42 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman ranks fifth on the Dodgers with a .320 batting average, and has 44 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 64 walks and 84 RBI. Justin Turner is 12-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .216 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (elbow), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

