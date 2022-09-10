How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (15-7, 2.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (6-8, 3.82 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 94-42 overall and 45-25 in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams square off Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 10-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .297 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 33 home runs while slugging .563. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .211 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (knee), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)