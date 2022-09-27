How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-47, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (85-68, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (15-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-9, 3.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -122, Padres +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

San Diego has a 40-32 record at home and an 85-68 record overall. The Padres have a 62-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 52-26 on the road and 106-47 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .259, the best team batting average in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 17th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 67 extra base hits (35 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Brandon Drury is 9-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman is fourth on the Dodgers with a .325 batting average, and has 46 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 75 walks and 95 RBI. Will Smith is 12-for-29 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)