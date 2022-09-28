How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego is 41-32 in home games and 86-68 overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.85.

Los Angeles has a 52-27 record on the road and a 106-48 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.83 ERA, which leads MLB.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 31 home runs while slugging .532. Juan Soto is 14-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 46 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 95 RBI for the Dodgers. Miguel Vargas is 4-for-15 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)