 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Streaming: How to Watch NLDS Game 3 Live Online on October 14, 2022: TV Channels & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on FS1.

However, during the MLB Playoffs, if you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials, you can watch playoffs games in the MLB App.

Dodgers vs. Padres

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Friday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -124, Padres +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 44-37 in home games. The Padres have gone 64-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 54-27 record on the road and a 111-51 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 212 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the 22nd time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 15-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 25 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .242 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .269 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 10-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Jacob Amaya: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.