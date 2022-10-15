 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres NLDS Game 4 Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming & TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on FS1, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on FS1.

However, during the MLB Playoffs, if you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials, you can watch playoffs games in the MLB App.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (15-5, 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -180, Dodgers +155

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Padres lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the NLCS with a victory.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 44-37 in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .318.

Los Angeles has a 54-27 record on the road and a 111-51 record overall. The Dodgers have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .333.

The teams meet Saturday for the 23rd time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 15-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .298 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs. Trent Grisham is 10-for-29 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .269 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Jacob Amaya: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

