How to Watch Padres vs. LA Dodgers Spring Training on March 20, 2021 Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, & Fire TV
On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Fox Sports San Diego, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- When: Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Indians and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-