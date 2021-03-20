How to Watch Padres vs. LA Dodgers Spring Training on March 20, 2021 Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, & Fire TV

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Fox Sports San Diego, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV.

