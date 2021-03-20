 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Padres vs. LA Dodgers Spring Training on March 20, 2021 Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, & Fire TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Fox Sports San Diego, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Indians and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy