How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-7, 2.94 ERA, .96 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -237, Marlins +196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Padres Monday.

The Padres are 38-23 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Marlins are 20-38 on the road. Miami is hitting a collective .234 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with an average of .267.

The Marlins won the last meeting 9-3. Anthony Bender earned his second victory and Deven Marrero went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Yu Darvish registered his fifth loss for San Diego.

