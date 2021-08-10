How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Padres: Craig Stammen (5-2, 2.71 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -232, Marlins +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Padres Tuesday.

The Padres are 39-23 on their home turf. The San Diego pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Yu Darvish leads them with a mark of 10.8.

The Marlins are 20-39 on the road. Miami has slugged .374 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with a .473 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-3. Joe Musgrove earned his eighth victory and Eric Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Zach Thompson took his fifth loss for Miami.

