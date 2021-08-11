MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-10, 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-4, 5.54 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -169, Marlins +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Padres Wednesday.

The Padres are 40-23 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .412 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .651 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Marlins are 20-40 on the road. Miami is slugging .374 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .474.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-5. Pierce Johnson earned his third victory and Wil Myers went 2-for-2 for San Diego. Richard Bleier registered his second loss for Miami.

