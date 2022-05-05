How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Marlins bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Padres

Miami Marlins (12-12, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (16-9, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a four-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 6-4 record at home and a 16-9 record overall. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .368.

Miami is 12-12 overall and 6-7 in home games. The Marlins are 7-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer is third on the Padres with a .378 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 17 RBI. Manny Machado is 15-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)