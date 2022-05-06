How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Marlins look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Padres

Miami Marlins (12-13, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (17-9, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (2-1, 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -127, Marlins +108; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter the matchup against the San Diego Padres as losers of five in a row.

San Diego has a 17-9 record overall and a 7-4 record in home games. The Padres are 10-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has gone 6-7 in home games and 12-13 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with a .324 batting average, and has five doubles, three triples, four home runs, seven walks and 19 RBI. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-31 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)