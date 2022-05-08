MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres face the Marlins leading series 2-1

Miami Marlins (13-14, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (18-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-0, 1.97 ERA, .91 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -165, Marlins +142; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego has an 8-5 record in home games and an 18-10 record overall. The Padres have gone 9-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 13-14 record overall and a 6-7 record at home. The Marlins have a 9-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles and seven home runs while hitting .381 for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has a .313 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has six doubles, three triples and four home runs. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-35 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .215 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Marlins: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)