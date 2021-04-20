How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Joe Musgrove. Musgrove went seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Padres are 5-6 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .330 is fourth in the National League. Wil Myers leads the club with an OBP of .413.

The Brewers are 5-2 on the road. The Milwaukee pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 2.92, Brett Anderson paces the staff with a mark of 2.65.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-1. Brandon Woodruff earned his first victory and Luis Urias went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Joe Musgrove registered his second loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option