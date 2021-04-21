How to Stream Padres vs. Brewers Live Online on April 21, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-