How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Machado leads Padres against the Brewers following 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (26-15, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (27-14, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Milwaukee Brewers after Manny Machado’s four-hit game on Sunday.

San Diego has a 10-7 record at home and a 27-14 record overall. The Padres have a 16-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 26-15 record overall and a 14-6 record at home. The Brewers have a 19-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Machado has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 14-for-41 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 10 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .246 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 15-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta: day-to-day (shoulder), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)