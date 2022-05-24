How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers meet in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (26-16, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (28-14, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-2, 2.26 ERA, .83 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -135, Padres +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego has an 11-7 record at home and a 28-14 record overall. The Padres are 10-4 in games decided by one run.

Milwaukee has a 26-16 record overall and a 14-6 record at home. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .365 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with nine home runs while slugging .514. Hunter Renfroe is 13-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: day-to-day (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)