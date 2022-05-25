MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (27-16, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (28-15, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -126, Brewers +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has a 28-15 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. The Padres have an 8-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee is 27-16 overall and 13-10 in road games. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .313.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .368 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-41 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with nine home runs while slugging .514. Hunter Renfroe is 12-for-29 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)