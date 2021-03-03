How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the San Diego Padres face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Wisconsin, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Wisconsin (soon to be Bally Sports Wisconsin), while in San Diego and other parts of Southern California, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Padres and Brewers games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-