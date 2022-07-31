MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (53-47, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (56-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (5-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -158, Twins +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego has a 26-22 record at home and a 56-46 record overall. The Padres have a 16-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota has a 53-47 record overall and a 26-25 record on the road. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .419.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .297 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs. Luke Voit is 10-for-36 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 26 home runs while slugging .556. Carlos Correa is 9-for-42 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 4-6, .235 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: day-to-day (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)