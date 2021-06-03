How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-1, 1.84 ERA, .94 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (5-1, 2.16 ERA, .93 WHIP, 79 strikeouts).

The Padres are 18-10 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The Mets are 12-16 on the road. The New York pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.21, Marcus Stroman leads the staff with a mark of 2.66.