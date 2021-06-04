How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: TV, Betting Odds, Pitchers

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Padres Friday.

The Padres are 19-10 on their home turf. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .318 is third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the club with an OBP of .383.

The Mets are 12-17 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.22. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a .71 earned run average.

The Padres won the last meeting 4-3. Yu Darvish secured his sixth victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Taijuan Walker registered his second loss for New York.