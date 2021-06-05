How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (4-2, .71 ERA, .57 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 2.23 ERA, .74 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres +102, Mets -119; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Blake Snell. Snell went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts against New York.

The Padres are 20-10 on their home turf. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .318 is third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the lineup with an OBP of .383.

The Mets are 12-18 in road games. The New York pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.20, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.66.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-0. Blake Snell recorded his second victory and Manny Machado went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Joey Lucchesi took his fourth loss for New York.