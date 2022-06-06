How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, DIRECTV STREAM is the primary option to stream San Diego Padres games.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY. You can stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres open 3-game series against the Mets

New York Mets (37-19, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-21, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -110, Padres -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

San Diego has a 13-10 record in home games and a 33-21 record overall. The Padres have a 16-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 37-19 record overall and an 18-11 record in road games. The Mets have the best team batting average in the NL at .264.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 RBI for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, 16 home runs and 54 RBI for the Mets. Starling Marte is 13-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 8-2, .281 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)