How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Mets play the Padres after Escobar hit for the cycle

New York Mets (38-19, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday.

San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

New York has gone 19-11 on the road and 38-19 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has nine home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .327 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 16-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeff McNeil is sixth on the Mets with a .314 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. Escobar is 13-for-43 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)