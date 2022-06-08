MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and Mets meet to determine series winner

New York Mets (38-20, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (34-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 34-22 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Padres are 21-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York has a 19-12 record on the road and a 38-20 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 16-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has nine doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .282 for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (leg), Pete Alonso: day-to-day (right hand), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)