How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Oakland Athletics

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (5-3, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -155, Athletics +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The Padres are 33-19 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .409 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .645 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Athletics are 26-21 on the road. Oakland is hitting a collective .232 this season, led by Matt Olson with an average of .287.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

