How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Oakland Athletics

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (7-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (4-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -137, Athletics +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Oakland will play on Wednesday.

The Padres are 34-19 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s lineup has 126 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with 31 homers.

The Athletics are 26-22 on the road. Oakland’s lineup has 127 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 27 homers.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-4. Chris Paddack earned his seventh victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for San Diego. James Kaprielian took his fourth loss for Oakland.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

