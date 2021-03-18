How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Oakland Athletics Spring Training Game on March 18, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Oakland Athletics
- When: Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.
If you are a A’s fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream games on NBC Sports California all season long, you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-