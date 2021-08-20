How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (2-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (6-4, 4.80 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -200, Phillies +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Philadelphia will square off on Friday.

The Padres are 40-24 in home games in 2020. San Diego is slugging .412 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .669 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Phillies are 25-35 in road games. Philadelphia has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Bryce Harper leads them with 22, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 11-1. Austin Adams earned his third victory and Manny Machado went 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBI for San Diego. Vince Velasquez registered his third loss for Philadelphia.