How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-8, 3.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -179, Phillies +152; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Philadelphia will play on Saturday.

The Padres are 40-25 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 148 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 34, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Phillies are 26-35 in road games. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .396.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Hector Neris secured his second victory and Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Philadelphia. Blake Snell registered his fifth loss for San Diego.